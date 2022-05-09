Casper Price Reaches $0.0467 on Major Exchanges (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 9th. During the last seven days, Casper has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Casper coin can currently be bought for about $0.0467 or 0.00000154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a total market capitalization of $224.37 million and $14.03 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003296 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.60 or 0.00608493 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 46.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00112862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00035697 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,470.85 or 2.05924947 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,854,219,534 coins and its circulating supply is 4,800,747,196 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

