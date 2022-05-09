Caspian Capital LP Makes New Investment in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)

Caspian Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,570,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,139,000. Paysafe comprises approximately 2.6% of Caspian Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Caspian Capital LP owned 0.22% of Paysafe at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSFE. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Paysafe by 6.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 353,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 21,813 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Paysafe by 75.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 24,765 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Paysafe by 202.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 79,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 53,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSFE shares. Cowen raised shares of Paysafe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Paysafe from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Paysafe from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Paysafe from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.84.

Shares of PSFE traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.48. 11,367,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,252,961. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.92. Paysafe Limited has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $13.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

