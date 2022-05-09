Caspian Capital LP Purchases Shares of 2,855,853 Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Caspian Capital LP purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,855,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,591,000. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors accounts for approximately 35.3% of Caspian Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Caspian Capital LP owned approximately 3.33% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,530,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 8,355 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3,397.6% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,573,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,946,000 after buying an additional 1,528,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,614,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTAI. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

NYSE:FTAI traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.46. The company had a trading volume of 591,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,077. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.70 and a 200 day moving average of $25.44. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.94. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a 1 year low of $18.23 and a 1 year high of $34.79.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $145.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.37 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 58.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.40%.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (Get Rating)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.