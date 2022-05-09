Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 336.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,267 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $18,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Caterpillar by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after buying an additional 721,439 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 14,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Caterpillar by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,153.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,850 shares of company stock worth $11,087,916 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $6.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $208.29. 60,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,804,011. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.67 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The company has a market cap of $111.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $216.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.20.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

