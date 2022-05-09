Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $107.19

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $107.19 and last traded at $107.19, with a volume of 710422 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.25.
Several research firms recently weighed in on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.36.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 41.20%.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 645.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE)
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.
