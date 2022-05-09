CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $79.01

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $79.01 and last traded at $79.77, with a volume of 25046 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.22.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.45.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.31. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $27,013.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total value of $484,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,073 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 121,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,222,000 after purchasing an additional 20,705 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 33.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,000,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,439,000 after acquiring an additional 248,493 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 19,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

