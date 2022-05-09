Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 355.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Celanese were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Celanese by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 17,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 15.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 581,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,580,000 after acquiring an additional 79,726 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2,095.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 74,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after acquiring an additional 71,412 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,254,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Sunday, February 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

NYSE:CE opened at $148.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.37 and a 200-day moving average of $155.25. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.18. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $132.26 and a 52 week high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $1.06. Celanese had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 17.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

