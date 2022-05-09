Celo (CELO) Trading 12.9% Lower Over Last Week

Celo (CELO) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Celo coin can currently be bought for $2.08 or 0.00006524 BTC on major exchanges. Celo has a total market capitalization of $912.36 million and $71.27 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Celo has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Celo

Celo was first traded on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 439,191,694 coins. The official website for Celo is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

