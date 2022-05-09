Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from C$28.00 to C$32.00. Approximately 1,252,052 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 12,952,369 shares.The stock last traded at $19.16 and had previously closed at $20.40.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CVE. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.73.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 40.1% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 43,864,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,243,000 after acquiring an additional 12,561,304 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,777,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395,314 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,911,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $268,667,000 after acquiring an additional 9,113,090 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,566,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,741,000 after acquiring an additional 8,634,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,499,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.61. The stock has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 2.49.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.47%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.