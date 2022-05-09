Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Given New C$15.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CG. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.75 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. CIBC decreased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.98.

Shares of CG stock opened at C$11.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The stock has a market cap of C$3.27 billion and a PE ratio of -6.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.87. Centerra Gold has a one year low of C$8.21 and a one year high of C$13.52.

Centerra Gold ( TSE:CG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$316.57 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 1.1180437 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.38%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

