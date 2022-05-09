Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $37.81

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.81 and last traded at $37.81, with a volume of 796 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stolper Co acquired a new position in shares of Central Securities during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its position in shares of Central Securities by 8.0% during the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 417,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,623,000 after buying an additional 31,056 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Securities by 7.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Central Securities by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 24,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Securities by 12.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

