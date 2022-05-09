Centrifuge Price Hits $0.25 on Major Exchanges (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000799 BTC on popular exchanges. Centrifuge has a total market capitalization of $59.82 million and $376,307.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Centrifuge has traded 28.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded down 95.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00014460 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00152058 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $184.60 or 0.00599050 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00035836 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,163.74 or 1.98481710 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 242,852,445 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

