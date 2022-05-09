Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Announces Earnings Results

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Century Casinos had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

NASDAQ CNTY opened at $10.38 on Monday. Century Casinos has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $16.44. The company has a market capitalization of $307.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, CEO Erwin Et Al Haitzmann purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $84,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,913,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,311,000 after buying an additional 71,475 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Century Casinos by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 516,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Century Casinos by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 45,606 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Century Casinos by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Century Casinos by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 103,241 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 8, 2022, it operated two ship-based casinos.

