Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.50-$11.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.02 billion-$4.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.02 billion.
Shares of NYSE CRL traded down $13.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $228.85. 783,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,497. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $227.29 and a 12-month high of $460.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $274.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27.
Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $913.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.64 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total value of $5,033,250.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $6,309,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 343,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,492,000 after acquiring an additional 33,138 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,361,000 after acquiring an additional 71,153 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 88,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,441,000 after acquiring an additional 36,769 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).
