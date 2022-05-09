Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.50-$11.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.02 billion-$4.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.02 billion.

Shares of NYSE CRL traded down $13.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $228.85. 783,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,497. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $227.29 and a 12-month high of $460.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $274.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $913.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.64 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $377.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $387.88.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total value of $5,033,250.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $6,309,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 343,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,492,000 after acquiring an additional 33,138 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,361,000 after acquiring an additional 71,153 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 88,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,441,000 after acquiring an additional 36,769 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

