Chia Network (XCH) Hits Market Cap of $241.16 Million

Chia Network (XCH) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 9th. During the last week, Chia Network has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Chia Network coin can currently be purchased for $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on popular exchanges. Chia Network has a total market cap of $241.16 million and $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chia Network alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 92.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00021459 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.45 or 0.00177014 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.19 or 0.00573703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00035619 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,560.03 or 1.92766638 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Chia Network

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Chia Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chia Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chia Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chia Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.