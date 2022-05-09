Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Chico’s FAS reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 225%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.47. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $496.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.00 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.58.

In related news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.99. 42,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,100,056. The stock has a market cap of $611.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.86. Chico’s FAS has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

