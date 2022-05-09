Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 50,924 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 516,055 shares.The stock last traded at $47.16 and had previously closed at $48.24.

PLCE has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Children’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.72 million, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.00.

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.17. Children’s Place had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The business had revenue of $507.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Children’s Place’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Children’s Place news, Director John E. Bachman purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.83 per share, for a total transaction of $122,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Children’s Place by 1.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 3.1% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 3.5% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

