China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.93

Shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.93 and last traded at $6.96, with a volume of 1556307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.
LFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on China Life Insurance in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Life Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.
The stock has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 8.91.
About China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC)
China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.
