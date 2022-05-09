China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.93

Shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.93 and last traded at $6.96, with a volume of 1556307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.

LFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on China Life Insurance in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Life Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 8.91.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 18,443 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 921,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 275,820 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of China Life Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $482,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of China Life Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 720,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

About China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC)

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.

