Choice Hotels International (CHH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Choice Hotels International to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.18. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 160.24% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Choice Hotels International to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $130.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.15. Choice Hotels International has a 52-week low of $110.94 and a 52-week high of $157.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.45%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

In related news, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total transaction of $3,185,715.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 741 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total value of $101,242.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,331,979 over the last quarter. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1,016.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,498,000 after purchasing an additional 677,882 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,813,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,901,000 after acquiring an additional 60,462 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,151,000 after acquiring an additional 58,981 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 290,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,334,000 after acquiring an additional 20,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at $2,154,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

