CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.56

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$15.56 and last traded at C$15.57, with a volume of 285867 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.11.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CIX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on CI Financial from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.13.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.99 billion and a PE ratio of 7.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$19.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.76.
About CI Financial (TSE:CIX)
CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.
