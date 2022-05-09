Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CDTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.54.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

CDTX stock opened at $0.77 on Thursday. Cidara Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $2.39. The stock has a market cap of $53.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.07.

Cidara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CDTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.48% and a negative return on equity of 465.76%. The business had revenue of $7.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,776,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,700,000 after buying an additional 430,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $5,334,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 195.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,311,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 1,528,713 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,414,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 293,996 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,015,000. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cidara Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.