Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,754 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.9% of Coastline Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,875,833 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $102,102,000 after buying an additional 62,400 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 105,208 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,727,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 24.0% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,272 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 74,411 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,050,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.0% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 108,708 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,916,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.44.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.96. 22,401,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,769,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.17. The company has a market cap of $203.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.67 and a 1-year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

