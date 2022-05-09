CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Gap Down to $13.03

Shares of CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.03, but opened at $12.06. CI&T shares last traded at $12.06, with a volume of 40 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CI&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CI&T during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in CI&T in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CI&T in the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in CI&T in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CI&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CI&T (NYSE:CINT)

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

