Citigroup Boosts Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $2,800.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $2,512.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,300.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,790.79.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,194.23 on Thursday. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,796.45 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,182.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,319.63.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $4.82. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking will post 94.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at $108,373,639.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 1.2% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP grew its position in Booking by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of Booking by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Booking by 6.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 87 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

