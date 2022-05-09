Citigroup Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Shell (LON:SHEL)

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,045 ($25.55) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,551 ($31.87) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,375 ($29.67) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,570 ($32.10) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,600 ($32.48) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,450 ($30.61) price objective on Shell in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,574.20 ($32.16).

Get Shell alerts:

Shell stock opened at GBX 2,299.50 ($28.73) on Friday. Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,334.50 ($29.16). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,089.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of £173.20 billion and a PE ratio of 11.25.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Shell’s payout ratio is 0.40%.

Shell Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.