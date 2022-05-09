Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 202.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,820 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after buying an additional 15,663 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 8,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

CFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.82.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $40.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.42 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.78 and a 200 day moving average of $48.41.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 30.67%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

In other news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.31 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group (Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.