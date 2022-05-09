City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Given New $20.00 Price Target at B. Riley

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at B. Riley from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.45% from the company’s previous close.

CIO has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on City Office REIT from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

Shares of NYSE:CIO opened at $14.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.73. The stock has a market cap of $611.50 million, a P/E ratio of 1.37, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.59. City Office REIT has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $21.70.

City Office REIT ( NYSE:CIO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 96.22% and a net margin of 271.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that City Office REIT will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIO. FMR LLC acquired a new position in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in City Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in City Office REIT by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in City Office REIT by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in City Office REIT by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

