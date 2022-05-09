Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85-0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80-2.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.82 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLVT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarivate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Clarivate from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays cut shares of Clarivate from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Clarivate from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.50.

NYSE CLVT opened at $14.65 on Monday. Clarivate has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of -39.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $560.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Clarivate will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Clarivate news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 16,000 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $226,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,583,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Clarivate by 7.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,837 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Clarivate by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

