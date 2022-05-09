CloakCoin Price Down 28.5% This Week (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded down 28.5% against the dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00003779 BTC on popular exchanges. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.86 million and approximately $8,682.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000769 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001892 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00009213 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,842,715 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

