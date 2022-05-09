CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Director Frederick James Sievert Sells 3,000 Shares

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) Director Frederick James Sievert sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $64,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,796.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CNO traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.09. 1,137,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,764. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.54. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.91 and a 1-year high of $27.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.19.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.15). CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 7.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.20%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,090,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

About CNO Financial Group (Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

