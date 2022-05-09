Coastline Trust Co Acquires 88 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,236 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,444,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $164,500,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 132.4% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.2% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 48,188 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COST. StockNews.com began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.79.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $4.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $498.83. 3,269,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,594,480. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $557.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $535.15. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $371.11 and a 12 month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

