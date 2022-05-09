Coastline Trust Co Boosts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,631 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,033,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,835,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,571 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,423,682,000 after purchasing an additional 970,944 shares during the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,604,000. Finally, Iyo Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $74,752,000.

Shares of VNQ traded down $4.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.50. 8,491,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,337,792. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $94.64 and a 1 year high of $116.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.47 and its 200-day moving average is $107.80.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

