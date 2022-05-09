Coastline Trust Co Buys 400 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $8.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $238.99. 2,959,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,773,962. The business has a 50 day moving average of $261.49. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $238.00 and a 12 month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

