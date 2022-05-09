Coastline Trust Co Has $9.97 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,260 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.1% of Coastline Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $9,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

VEU stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.12. 9,377,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,092,092. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $51.01 and a one year high of $65.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.95.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

