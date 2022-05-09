Coastline Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in PepsiCo by 5.7% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 12.9% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 8.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 787,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,517,000 after acquiring an additional 58,096 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $171.70. 7,268,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,594,739. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.58 and a fifty-two week high of $177.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.56.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

