Coastline Trust Co Purchases 108 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Coastline Trust Co grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 18,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 54,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,466,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.14.

Shares of HON traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $193.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,780,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,666,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.50. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

