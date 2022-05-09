Coastline Trust Co Raises Stock Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,420 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. NextEra Energy Partners makes up approximately 1.0% of Coastline Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $8,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEP. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,258,599 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $106,149,000 after purchasing an additional 75,643 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 277.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,060,073 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $79,886,000 after acquiring an additional 779,074 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 944,073 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $79,680,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.7% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 840,605 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $63,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 8.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 774,825 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $58,391,000 after acquiring an additional 58,885 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.33. 529,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,166. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.93. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.98 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 1.58%. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.7325 per share. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 336.78%.

NEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.14.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

