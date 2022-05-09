Coastline Trust Co Sells 130 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Coastline Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 4.2% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total value of $617,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,269,438. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.62, for a total transaction of $386,957.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,614 shares of company stock worth $10,314,879 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.11.

NYSE RMD traded down $9.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $192.74. 766,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.58. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.83 and a 12-month high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $864.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.03 million. ResMed had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

