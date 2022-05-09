Coastline Trust Co Sells 178 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Coastline Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 12,953 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $1,988,415.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,515 shares of company stock worth $20,862,606 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.47.

Shares of PG traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $155.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,506,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,247,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.93. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $131.94 and a 12-month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

