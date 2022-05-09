Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.69.

CCEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. ING Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.05 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Oddo Bhf raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.85 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of CCEP traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.85. 860,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,600. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $63.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.94.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous dividend of $0.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,762,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,734 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,625,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,413,000 after purchasing an additional 283,315 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,636,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,314 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,706,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,352,000 after purchasing an additional 693,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,412,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,389,000 after purchasing an additional 28,527 shares during the last quarter.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

