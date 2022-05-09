Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:UTF)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE UTF opened at $26.77 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $29.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.66.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.