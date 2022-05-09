Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:UTF)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th.
Shares of NYSE UTF opened at $26.77 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $29.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.66.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
