Colibri Resource (CVE:CBI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Colibri Resource Co. (CVE:CBI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 16461 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.77 million and a PE ratio of 25.00.
Colibri Resource Company Profile (CVE:CBI)
Recommended Stories
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- HCA Healthcare Stock is Ready to Climb Higher
- Littelfuse Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
Receive News & Ratings for Colibri Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colibri Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.