CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.40.

A number of analysts recently commented on COMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America downgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James downgraded CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Get CommScope alerts:

In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 6,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.87 per share, for a total transaction of $53,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy T. Yates purchased 5,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 28,500 shares of company stock worth $251,500 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FPR Partners LLC grew its position in CommScope by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 19,473,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,669,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,001,000 after purchasing an additional 463,338 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 14.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,415,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,457,000 after purchasing an additional 937,547 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,160,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $79,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,334,821 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,896,000 after purchasing an additional 345,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COMM stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,803,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,484,717. CommScope has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $22.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.20. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.69.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 500.86% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CommScope will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

CommScope Company Profile (Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.