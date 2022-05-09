Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.79

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.79 and last traded at $12.79, with a volume of 251 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCU shares. Scotiabank cut Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Get Compañía Cervecerías Unidas alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.24.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas ( NYSE:CCU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.78 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This is a boost from Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s previous dividend of $0.09. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCU. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 3.3% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,868,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,620,000 after buying an additional 314,327 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 286.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 260,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 193,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 759.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 132,615 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,654,000 after acquiring an additional 115,666 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,357,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,280,000 after acquiring an additional 96,148 shares in the last quarter.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile (NYSE:CCU)

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.