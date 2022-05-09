Compass Group (LON:CPG) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,000 ($24.98) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,720 ($21.49) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($24.36) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.98) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,675.56 ($20.93).

Get Compass Group alerts:

Shares of LON:CPG opened at GBX 1,650 ($20.61) on Thursday. Compass Group has a one year low of GBX 1,395.50 ($17.43) and a one year high of GBX 1,823 ($22.77). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,662.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,636.51. The company has a market capitalization of £29.44 billion and a PE ratio of 82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.