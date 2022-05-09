Compound (COMP) Trading 14.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. One Compound coin can now be purchased for $90.22 or 0.00275494 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Compound has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a market cap of $612.88 million and approximately $70.74 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000055 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000042 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,793,237 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

