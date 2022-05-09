Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Computer Task Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of CTG opened at $9.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.93. Computer Task Group has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The company has a market cap of $139.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.72.

Computer Task Group ( NASDAQ:CTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $112.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Computer Task Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTG. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Computer Task Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 165,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 29,383 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Lewis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,541,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 53.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Computer Task Group (Get Rating)

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

