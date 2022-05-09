CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50-$3.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on CONMED in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $157.50.

Shares of CNMD traded down $7.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.71. The company had a trading volume of 7,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,749. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 56.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. CONMED has a one year low of $116.01 and a one year high of $159.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.11.

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $242.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CONMED will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

In other CONMED news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total transaction of $346,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel S. Jonas sold 8,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $1,322,470.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,057 shares of company stock worth $2,781,522 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,534,000 after buying an additional 75,933 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in CONMED by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in CONMED by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in CONMED by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in CONMED by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

