Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 233,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,914,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of Z. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,303,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,141 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 39.3% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,800,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,794 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 108.0% during the third quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 2,600,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,000 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,114,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,395,000 after purchasing an additional 66,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,970,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,373,000 after purchasing an additional 42,775 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ Z traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.65. 91,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,240,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.98. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.45 and a 1 year high of $124.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.00.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%.

In other news, CIO Stanley B. Humphries sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $63,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $41,619.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,112 shares of company stock valued at $2,099,708. Insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

