Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $12,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,660,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $430,600,000 after acquiring an additional 672,472 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Allstate by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,381,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,865,000 after buying an additional 18,515 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Allstate by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,170,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,983,000 after buying an additional 944,202 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Allstate by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,514,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,427,000 after buying an additional 264,251 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Shares of ALL stock traded down $1.52 on Monday, hitting $129.04. 9,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,275,210. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 28.48%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.21.

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allstate Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.